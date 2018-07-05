'Effective July 5, 2018, all Globe prepaid load, including those with denominations below P300, will carry a one-year expiration period,' Globe announces

Published 10:55 AM, July 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Globe Telecom announced that all its prepaid load will be valid for one year effective Thursday, July 5.

"Effective July 5, 2018, all Globe prepaid load, including those with denominations below P300, will carry a one-year expiration period," Globe said in a statement on Thursday.

It said this is in full compliance with Memorandum Circular No. 05-12-2017 issued jointly by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), extending the validity of all prepaid load to one year.

The rule on the one-year validity of all prepaid load of telecommunication companies was supposed to apply to all prepaid load denominations starting January 5, 2018, but the firms requested an extension, which the DICT granted.

On January 6, Globe and other carriers started implementing the one year expiration period for prepaid load worth P300 and above. – Rappler.com