The pizza chain seeks to expand in the Middle East, 'where it is leveraging on the large population of Filipinos' for future growth

Published 10:30 PM, July 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The first Shakey's store in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates is now open.

Listed Shakey's Pizza Asia Ventures Incorporated (SPAVI) announced the recent opening in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Tuesday, July 17.

The store, located opposite the Burjuman Mall and near the Burjuman Metro Station, is operated by Dubai-based franchisee Aljeel Capital.

"We are proud to say that our store broke several Shakey's records on [opening] day – the highest total net sales during opening day and the largest number of pre-sold loyalty program 'Supercards,'" Aljeel Capital chief executive officer Firas Hurieh was quoted as saying in the disclosure.

Aljeel Capital plans to open 9 more Shakey's stores in the UAE over a 5-year period.

SPAVI said the plans in the UAE are part of its expansion in the Middle East, "where it is leveraging on the large population of Filipinos" for future growth.

Vic Gregorio, the pizza chain's president and chief executive officer, noted that there are "tremendous growth opportunities" in the UAE and the rest of the Middle East.

According to SPAVI, everything on the menu in its new Dubai store is halal-certified.

"However, the key features and flavors that make for a Shakey's trademark experience are meticulously kept intact. Marinade, breading, dough blends, and spice mix for the pizzas, chicken, and spaghetti are all flown in from the Philippines," the company added.

SPAVI opened its first store in the Philippines in 1975. It now has 212 stores in the country, and two stores abroad, with the first one in Kuwait.

The company owns the perpetual rights to the Shakey's brand for Asia – excluding Japan and Malaysia – as well as the Middle East, Australia, and Oceania. – Rappler.com