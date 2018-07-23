This new route will be offered 4 times a week beginning March 31, 2019

Published 4:35 PM, July 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Cathay Pacific Airways announced on Monday, July 23, that it would begin offering nonstop flights from Hong Kong to Seattle in the United States, beginning March 31, 2019.

According to Cathay Pacific, the flight will be offered 4 times a week, using Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

"We are very pleased to be introducing Seattle and to provide more convenience and choice to our customers," said Cathay Pacific chief executive officer Rupert Hogg in a statement.

"There are strong business, trade, and cultural ties between Hong Kong and the city, and we believe there will be considerable demand for both business and leisure travel on this new route," he added.

Cathay Pacific aims to expand from its home city Hong Kong by making Seattle its 8th passenger gateway in the US.

Flights from Hong Kong to Washington, DC, will also be ready by September 15 this year. – Rappler.com