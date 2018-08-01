The Philippines' rankings in ease of doing business, economic freedom, and global competitiveness are just some of the data accessible on the website

MANILA, Philippines – The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) launched a good governance website in a bid to bring relevant information closer to the public.

The website features various socioeconomic indices like the Philippines' rankings in ease of doing business, economic freedom, corruption perceptions, and global competitiveness.

The country's investment program and NEDA's socioeconomic reports can also be accessed through the website.

Other information on initiatives in the governance and justice sectors would be posted there too.

"This is to boost our efforts to monitor the status of the good governance strategies identified in the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2017-2022 and its results matrix and the public investment program," Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said.

The PDP 2017-2022 is the country's blueprint for socioeconomic development.

NEDA said prior to this website, there has been no single website that provided comprehensive updates on the outcomes of projects and programs outlined in the PDP.

Pernia said the new website would "facilitate access to relevant and meaningful information for different stakeholders." – Rappler.com