Published 9:05 AM, August 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Inflation jumped to 5.7% in July, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Tuesday, August 7.

The latest figure was higher than the 5.2% registered in June.

The poorest Filipinos felt the harsh impact of inflation during the 2nd quarter of 2018. The PSA said the country's year-on-year inflation for the bottom 30% income households went up by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter.

The government is aiming to keep inflation within 2% to 4% from 2018 to 2022.

However, the government is likely to miss the target. The Development Budget Coordination Committee projected 2018 average inflation to fall between 4% and 4.5%.

Economic managers anticipate inflation to taper off in 2019.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Monetary Board will hold a meeting on Thursday, August 9, to discuss another possible round of rate hikes to address inflation. – Rappler.com