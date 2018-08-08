Rappler talks to tax expert Mon Abrea about the opportunities and threats under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law

Published 11:51 AM, August 08, 2018

Bookmark this page to watch and join the discussion live on Wednesday, August 8, at 3 pm

MANILA, Philippines – Prices of goods continue to rise and some people have blamed the government's Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) for it.

Another wave of tax reforms is coming. TRAIN 2 has been renamed, sweetened to Tax Reform for Attracting Better and High-Quality Opportunities or Trabaho. This new proposal just hurdled the House committee on ways and means, and the Duterte administration's economic team admitted that it would mean revenue losses for the government.

Various sectors have raised concerns and are intent on blocking the measure.

Rappler talks to Mon Abrea, Rappler's the Tax Whiz columnist, to dissect the efforts to revamp the country's tax structure. Abrea is an expert in the field of accounting and taxation.

Abrea was also a recipient of The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) Award in 2015. He is the founding president of non-profit organization Center for Strategic Reforms of the Philippines (CSR Philippines) and social enterprise Asian Consulting Group (ACG).

Tune in and join the discussion live on Wednesday, August 8, at 3 pm. – Rappler.com