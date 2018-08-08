Typhoon Shanshan is heading for Japan, prompting the cancellation of certain flights on Wednesday, August 8, and Thursday, August 9

Published 2:35 PM, August 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Several Philippine Airlines (PAL) flights to and from Tokyo were canceled due to Typhoon Shanshan, which is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Japan.

Below are the canceled flights:

Wednesday, August 8

PR432 - Manila-Narita

PR436 - Cebu-Narita

PR424 - Manila-Haneda

Thursday, August 9

PR423 - Haneda-Manila

PAL arranged the following replacement flights on Thursday, August 9, for affected passengers:

PR5432 - Manila-Narita (leaving Manila 6:30 am, arriving in Narita noon)

PR5436 - Cebu-Narita (leaving Cebu 6:15 am, arriving in Narita noon)

PR5424 - Manila-Haneda (leaving Manila 9 am, arriving in Haneda 2:15 pm)

PR5423 - Haneda-Manila (leaving Haneda 3:15 pm, arriving in Manila 6:50 pm)

PAL also advised that these flights would be delayed due to the typhoon:

PR431 - Narita-Manila (new departure time 1 pm, new arrival time 5 pm)

PR435 - Narita-Cebu (new departure time 1 pm, new arrival time 5 pm)

Affected passengers can call PAL hotline 7774800, check the airline's Facebook page, or visit its website.

Shanshan is expected to make landfall about 100 kilometers northeast of Tokyo by early Thursday.

Airlines have canceled dozens of domestic and international flights to and from Tokyo's main Narita Airport. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com