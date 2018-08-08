The proposed road network projects in Bulacan are seen to help boost the economy of Central Luzon

Published 7:56 PM, August 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – New road networks will soon be constructed to boost the economy and mobility within Bulacan.

Tollway company North Luzon Expressway Corporation and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Wednesday, August 8, presented road network improvements plans around Bocaue town in Bulacan to local officials.

Among the road network improvements proposed are the following:

New NLEX access via Tambubong

New Bocaue Interchange Bypass Southbound Entry

Expansion of the existing Bocaue Interchange ramps

Development of the full Balagtas Interchange

New access roads will also be constructed:

Direct access road within the Ciudad de Victoria leading to Governor F. Halili Avenue in Santa Maria, Bulacan

New bypass road from Governor F. Halili Avenue to the Southbound portion near Bocaue Toll Plaza

Northbound and Southbound access roads from Balagtas Interchange

To reduce traffic congestion at the current Bocaue Interchange, the following will also be constructed:

New Southbound entry ramp in Barangay Taal

New Northbound entry and exit ramps at Barangay Tambubong

The proposed road networks were met with support by Bulacan officials.

CIBAC Partylist Representative said these would make the province "more vibrant and attractive to potential investors."

According to the National Economic and Development Authority, Bulacan is instrumental in the thriving economy of Central Luzon, posting a 9.5% increase in its contribution to the gross domestic product in 2016. – Rappler.com