LOOK: Proposed road network projects in Bulacan
MANILA, Philippines – New road networks will soon be constructed to boost the economy and mobility within Bulacan.
Tollway company North Luzon Expressway Corporation and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Wednesday, August 8, presented road network improvements plans around Bocaue town in Bulacan to local officials.
Among the road network improvements proposed are the following:
- New NLEX access via Tambubong
- New Bocaue Interchange Bypass Southbound Entry
- Expansion of the existing Bocaue Interchange ramps
- Development of the full Balagtas Interchange
New access roads will also be constructed:
- Direct access road within the Ciudad de Victoria leading to Governor F. Halili Avenue in Santa Maria, Bulacan
- New bypass road from Governor F. Halili Avenue to the Southbound portion near Bocaue Toll Plaza
- Northbound and Southbound access roads from Balagtas Interchange
To reduce traffic congestion at the current Bocaue Interchange, the following will also be constructed:
- New Southbound entry ramp in Barangay Taal
- New Northbound entry and exit ramps at Barangay Tambubong
The proposed road networks were met with support by Bulacan officials.
CIBAC Partylist Representative said these would make the province "more vibrant and attractive to potential investors."
According to the National Economic and Development Authority, Bulacan is instrumental in the thriving economy of Central Luzon, posting a 9.5% increase in its contribution to the gross domestic product in 2016. – Rappler.com