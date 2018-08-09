Economists say the country's gross domestic product could've been better if not for high inflation

Published 10:06 AM, August 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine economy slowed down to 6% during the 2nd quarter of the year, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Thursday, August 9.

The gross domestic product (GDP) from April to June 2018 is lower than the revised 1st quarter figure of 6.6%. The growth is also slower than the 6.7% recorded during the same period last year.

The GDP is used by various agencies and experts to track the country's growth. The figure accounts for all the finished goods and services produced within the country in a specific period. (READ: The Philippine economy's health under Duterte)

Economic managers are gunning for GDP under President Rodrigo Duterte's term to hit an average of 7% or above.

First Metro Investment Corporation is among the most bullish on the economy and expects the Philippines to hit the target this year.

"[The growth is] not a product of any speculation, but of brisk economic activities related to manufacturing, construction, and retail trade with strong job creation and corporate earning impact," First Metro vice president and head of research Cristina Ulang told Rappler.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia previously said the GDP would have been better if not for "spoiler" inflation.

Moody's Analytics forecasted the slowdown of the GDP due to inflation hitting a 5-year high and breaching the target range of 2% to 4%. – Rappler.com