Published 9:49 AM, August 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) dropped major news earlier this week.

Inflation in July jumped to a fresh high of 5.7% and the country's gross domestic product (GDP) slowed down to 6% in the 2nd quarter.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) responded to high inflation by implementing the highest interest rate hike in 10 years.

In Congress, the second wave of tax reforms hurdled the ways and means committee.

The Department of Finance (DOF) said the government is set to incur revenue losses under the current version of the bill – something it did not anticipate.

To rub salt into the wound, schools and hospitals said the proposed bill would push inflation higher. Major investment promotion agencies warned investors would leave the country.

Can't keep up with the numbers?

Rappler talks to AJ Montesa, researcher of the Action for Economic Reforms (AER) and Rappler columnist and UP Diliman PhD candidate JC Punongbayan to crunch the data and assess the economy under President Rodrigo Duterte's administration.

