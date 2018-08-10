Pernia said we are experiencing a supply-driven or a cost push inflation.

How monetary policy tempers inflation – The BSP on Thursday, August 9, hiked policy rates by 50 basis points. The move hoped for consumers to loan from banks less due to high interest rates. (READ: FAST FACTS: What does the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas do?)

Less loans means less cash on hand from consumers, which in turn lowers prices of goods over time.

However, inflation in the country now is mostly supply driven. But this does not mean the BSP’s move will not have an effect.