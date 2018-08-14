Dumaguete airport runway closed after PAL plane blows tire
MANILA, Philippines – A Philippine Airlines (PAL) plane from Manila experienced tire failure while landing at the Dumaguete-Sibulan Airport in Negros Oriental on Tuesday morning, August 14, prompting the closure of the runway.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said the plane, an Airbus A320 with flight number PR 2541, "damaged the left main gear of its rubber tires" at 6:31 am.
According to CAAP, all 113 adults, 2 infants, and 6 flight crew aboard are safe and were assisted by airport staff at the arrival hall.
The runway will remain closed, however, until "foreign object debris" can be cleared.
Due to the closure, 13 flights are expected to be delayed:
- PAL flight PR 2543
- PAL flight PR 2544
- Cebu Pacific flight 5J 628
- Cebu Pacific flight 5J 624
- Cebu Pacific flight 5J 625
- Cebu Pacific flight 5J 626
- Cebu Pacific flight 5J 627
- Cebu Pacific flight 5J 629
- Cebu Pacific flight 5J 630
- Cebgo flight DG 6515
- Cebgo flight DG 6516
- Cebgo flight DG 6517
- Cebgo flight DG 6518
– Rappler.com