All 113 adults, 2 infants, and 6 flight crew aboard the Philippine Airlines plane are safe

Published 10:55 AM, August 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A Philippine Airlines (PAL) plane from Manila experienced tire failure while landing at the Dumaguete-Sibulan Airport in Negros Oriental on Tuesday morning, August 14, prompting the closure of the runway.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said the plane, an Airbus A320 with flight number PR 2541, "damaged the left main gear of its rubber tires" at 6:31 am.

According to CAAP, all 113 adults, 2 infants, and 6 flight crew aboard are safe and were assisted by airport staff at the arrival hall.

The runway will remain closed, however, until "foreign object debris" can be cleared.

Due to the closure, 13 flights are expected to be delayed:

PAL flight PR 2543

PAL flight PR 2544

Cebu Pacific flight 5J 628

Cebu Pacific flight 5J 624

Cebu Pacific flight 5J 625

Cebu Pacific flight 5J 626

Cebu Pacific flight 5J 627

Cebu Pacific flight 5J 629

Cebu Pacific flight 5J 630

Cebgo flight DG 6515

Cebgo flight DG 6516

Cebgo flight DG 6517

Cebgo flight DG 6518

– Rappler.com