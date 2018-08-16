Right-of-way acquisition for the elevated expressway already stands at 95%

Published 7:00 PM, August 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Thursday, August 16, said the 8.25-kilometer North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Harbor Link Segment 10 will be completed by the end of the year.

During the site inspection on Thursday, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said right-of-way acquisition already stands at 95%.

"We will really push this year, I want to finish it by this year.... We are committed to deliver the remaining right-of-way so we can finish this important infrastructure [development] that will decongest traffic in Manila as soon as possible," he said.

The Harbor Link Segment 10 is an elevated expressway that will traverse the NLEX, linking Valenzuela City to Navotas City. It will pass through Malabon City, Caloocan City, and also extend to Radial Road 10 (R10) in Navotas City.

NLEX Corporation senior vice president Raul Ignacio said foundations of the elevated road of the R10 section are now in place for the future NLEX Caloocan Interchange.

When completed, the P8-billion segment will connect the Port Area in Manila to northern provinces via the NLEX, cutting travel time to around 10 minutes for faster delivery of goods.

This would ease the traffic congestion brought by cargo trucks passing through C5 and Manila.

NLEX Corporation, formerly the Manila North Tollways Corporation, is the builder and concessionaire of the NLEX. It also operates the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway.

NLEX Corporation is a unit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation, which in turn is a subsidiary of conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corporation. – Rappler.com