A Xiamen Air plane overshoots a runway in NAIA, causing international flight cancellations and diverted flights on Friday, August 17

Published 10:12 AM, August 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Aviation authorities announced the cancellation of flights on Friday, August 17, due to a Chinese passenger plane that overshot a Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) runway.

Xiamen Air flight MF8667 skidded on the NAIA runway late Thursday night, August 16, due to heavy downpour. Because of this, NAIA’s international runway 06/24 will be closed until 12 pm Friday.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), which operates NAIA, announced the cancellation of the following flights on Facebook. As of 8:45 am Friday, the canceled flights are:

NAIA Terminal 1

Etihad Airways

EY 421 Manila-Abu Dhabi 2336H

Saudia Airlines

SV 871 Manila-Jeddah 1810H

Hong Kong Airlines

HX 781 Hong Kong-Manila 2300H

China Airlines

CI 711 Kaohsiung-Manila 0910H

CI 712 Manila-Kaohsiung 1000H

NAIA Terminal 2

Philippine Airlines/PAL Express

PR 453 Manila-General Santos 0715H

PR 454 General Santos-Manila 1215H

PR 1845 Manila-Cebu 0655H

PR 1846 Cebu-Manila 1010H

PR 432 Manila-Tokyo 1440H

PR 408 Manila-Osaka Kansai 1355H

PR 438 Manila-Nagoya 1355H

2P 2959 MNL - CD0 0715H

NAIA Terminal 3

Cathay Pacific

CX 908 Manila-Hong Kong 0600H

CX 912 Manila-Hong Kong 0825H

CX 907 Hong Kong-Manila 0940H

CX 906 Manila-Hong Kong 1050H

CX 901 Hong Kong-Manila 1125H

CX 900 Manila-Hong Kong 1235H

Cebu Pacific

5J 272 Manila-Hong Kong 0600H

5J 273 Hong Kong-Manila 1200H

5J 5054 Manila-Hong Kong 0615H

5J 5055 Narita-Manila 1720H

5J 929 Manila-Bangkok 0615H

5J 930 Bangkok-Manila 1445H

5J 110 Manila-Hong Kong 0735H

5J 111 Hong Kong-Manila 1400H

5J 805 Manila-Singapore 1330H

5J 806 Singapore-Manila 2330H

Aside from canceled flight, MIAA also announced the following diverted flights:

Philippine Airlines

PR 105 San Francisco-Manila - Diverted to Cebu

PR 103 Los Angeles-Manila - Diverted to Clark

PR 117 Vancouver-Manila - Diverted to Cebu

PR 115 San Francisco-Manila - Diverted to Clark

PR 119 Toronto-Manila - Diverted to Clark

Cebu Pacific

5J 187 Seoul Incheon-Manila - Diverted to Clark

5J 804 Singapore-Manila - Diverted to Clark

