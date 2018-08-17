Canceled flights over NAIA runway mishap, August 18
MANILA, Philippines – Airport authorities removed the Chinese passenger plane that overshot a Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) runway Saturday morning, August 18, but the runway would remain closed until noon that day to complete the clearing operations.
Because of the "final" noontime extension of the runway closure, the following flights were canceled on Saturday:
NAIA Terminal 3
Cebu Pacific
- 5J 804 Singapore-Manila
- 5J 040 Sydney-Manila
- 5J 049/050 Manila-Melbourne-Manila
- 5J 929/930 Manila-Bangkok-Manila
- 5J 5054/5055 Manila-Narita-Manila
- 5J 110/111 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila
- 5J 381 Cagayan de Oro-Manila
- 5J 599 Cebu-Davao
- 5J 792 Butuan-Manila
- 5J 991/992 Manila-General Santos-Manila
– Rappler.com