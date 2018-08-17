Here are the canceled flights on Saturday, August 18, because of the closure of the NAIA runway

Published 7:41 AM, August 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Airport authorities removed the Chinese passenger plane that overshot a Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) runway Saturday morning, August 18, but the runway would remain closed until noon that day to complete the clearing operations.

Because of the "final" noontime extension of the runway closure, the following flights were canceled on Saturday:

NAIA Terminal 3

Cebu Pacific

5J 804 Singapore-Manila

5J 040 Sydney-Manila

5J 049/050 Manila-Melbourne-Manila

5J 929/930 Manila-Bangkok-Manila

5J 5054/5055 Manila-Narita-Manila

5J 110/111 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

5J 381 Cagayan de Oro-Manila

5J 599 Cebu-Davao

5J 792 Butuan-Manila

5J 991/992 Manila-General Santos-Manila

– Rappler.com