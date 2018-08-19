Dozens more flights are canceled even after the reopening of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport runway

Published 12:30 PM, August 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Dozens more flights were canceled at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Sunday, August 19, following the mishap involving a Xiamen Air plane that skidded off the runway late Thursday night, August 16.

The airport's runway was eventually reopened past 11 am on Saturday, August 18, but the incident triggered "excessive" flight delays and cancellations.

Below are the canceled flights for Sunday.

NAIA Terminal 1

Philippine Airlines

PR 104/105 Manila-San Francisco-Manila

PR 654 Manila-Riyadh

NAIA Terminal 2

Philippine Airlines

PR 418/419 Manila-Busan-Manila

NAIA Terminal 3

Cebu Pacific

5J 110/111 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

5J 651/652 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

5J 991/992 Manila-General Santos-Manila

5J 703/704 Manila-Dipolog-Manila

5J 483/484 Manila-Bacolod-Manila

5J 995/996 Manila-General Santos-Manila

5J 196/197 Manila-Cauayan-Manila

5J 321/322 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

5J 637/638 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila

5J 504/505 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

5J 821/822 Manila-Virac-Manila

5J 623/624 Manila-Dumaguete-Manila

5J 781/782 Manila-Ozamiz-Manila

5J 385/386 Manila-Cagayan-Manila

5J 551 Manila-Cebu

5J 562 Cebu-Manila

5J 785/786 Manila-Butuan-Manila

5J 655/656 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

5J 479/480 Manila-Bacolod-Manila

5J 861/862 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

5J 459/460 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

PAL Express

2P 2967/2968 Manila-Butuan-Manila

2P 2921/2922 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

2P 2993/2994 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

2P 2889/2890 Manila-Ozamiz-Manila

2P 2557/2558 Manila-Dipolog-Manila

2P 2203/2204 Manila-Roxas-Manila

2P 2519/2520 Manila-Cagayan-Manila

2P 2151/2152 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

What to do

In separate advisories, both Philippine Airlines (PAL) and Cebu Pacific said there is no need for affected passengers to go to the airport.

PAL said its ticket offices nationwide will be open from 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday to process rebookings and refunds.

PAL passengers can also call hotline number 8558888 or visit the airline's ManageMyBooking portal on its website.

Cebu Pacific, meanwhile, said its passengers can opt for any of the following, without penalties:

rebook flights for travel within 30 days from original date of departure

convert into a Travel Fund for future use

get a full refund

Cebu Pacific said the fastest way to rebook or seek a refund is through the Manage Booking section of the airline's website. Passengers can also call hotline number 7020888.

Cebu Pacific added: "To ease the process, we are allowing passengers with flights to and from NAIA Terminal 3 between August 17 [and] 21, 2018 to inform us of their preferred option even after their original flight schedule. They may send us a message on our official Facebook and Twitter accounts."

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said on Saturday that the runway's temporary closure was an "eye-opener" for airport authorities, and a "reminder" for them to "take a second look" at protocols of agencies and airlines.

"I am sorry. We did our very best to address the situation," Tugade also said. – Rappler.com