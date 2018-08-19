Canceled flights at NAIA, August 19
MANILA, Philippines – Dozens more flights were canceled at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Sunday, August 19, following the mishap involving a Xiamen Air plane that skidded off the runway late Thursday night, August 16.
The airport's runway was eventually reopened past 11 am on Saturday, August 18, but the incident triggered "excessive" flight delays and cancellations. (LOOK: Crowded NAIA after runway reopening)
Below are the canceled flights for Sunday.
NAIA Terminal 1
Philippine Airlines
- PR 104/105 Manila-San Francisco-Manila
- PR 654 Manila-Riyadh
NAIA Terminal 2
Philippine Airlines
- PR 418/419 Manila-Busan-Manila
NAIA Terminal 3
Cebu Pacific
- 5J 110/111 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila
- 5J 651/652 Manila-Tacloban-Manila
- 5J 991/992 Manila-General Santos-Manila
- 5J 703/704 Manila-Dipolog-Manila
- 5J 483/484 Manila-Bacolod-Manila
- 5J 995/996 Manila-General Santos-Manila
- 5J 196/197 Manila-Cauayan-Manila
- 5J 321/322 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
- 5J 637/638 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila
- 5J 504/505 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
- 5J 821/822 Manila-Virac-Manila
- 5J 623/624 Manila-Dumaguete-Manila
- 5J 781/782 Manila-Ozamiz-Manila
- 5J 385/386 Manila-Cagayan-Manila
- 5J 551 Manila-Cebu
- 5J 562 Cebu-Manila
- 5J 785/786 Manila-Butuan-Manila
- 5J 655/656 Manila-Tacloban-Manila
- 5J 479/480 Manila-Bacolod-Manila
- 5J 861/862 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila
- 5J 459/460 Manila-Iloilo-Manila
PAL Express
- 2P 2967/2968 Manila-Butuan-Manila
- 2P 2921/2922 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
- 2P 2993/2994 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila
- 2P 2889/2890 Manila-Ozamiz-Manila
- 2P 2557/2558 Manila-Dipolog-Manila
- 2P 2203/2204 Manila-Roxas-Manila
- 2P 2519/2520 Manila-Cagayan-Manila
- 2P 2151/2152 Manila-Iloilo-Manila
What to do
In separate advisories, both Philippine Airlines (PAL) and Cebu Pacific said there is no need for affected passengers to go to the airport.
PAL said its ticket offices nationwide will be open from 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday to process rebookings and refunds.
PAL passengers can also call hotline number 8558888 or visit the airline's ManageMyBooking portal on its website.
Cebu Pacific, meanwhile, said its passengers can opt for any of the following, without penalties:
- rebook flights for travel within 30 days from original date of departure
- convert into a Travel Fund for future use
- get a full refund
Cebu Pacific said the fastest way to rebook or seek a refund is through the Manage Booking section of the airline's website. Passengers can also call hotline number 7020888.
Cebu Pacific added: "To ease the process, we are allowing passengers with flights to and from NAIA Terminal 3 between August 17 [and] 21, 2018 to inform us of their preferred option even after their original flight schedule. They may send us a message on our official Facebook and Twitter accounts."
Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said on Saturday that the runway's temporary closure was an "eye-opener" for airport authorities, and a "reminder" for them to "take a second look" at protocols of agencies and airlines.
"I am sorry. We did our very best to address the situation," Tugade also said. – Rappler.com