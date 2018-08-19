The cancellations are still due to the temporary runway closure from August 17 to 18, which was triggered by the Xiamen Air mishap

Published 8:30 PM, August 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Several flights set for Monday, August 20, were canceled after the mishap involving a Xiamen Air plane that skidded off the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) runway late Thursday night, August 16.

The airport's runway was eventually reopened past 11 am on Saturday, August 18, but the incident triggered "excessive" flight delays and cancellations. (LOOK: Crowded NAIA after runway reopening)

More than 680 domestic and international flights with an estimated 136,200 passengers have been affected, said the Manila International Airport Authority on Sunday, August 19.

Below are the canceled flights for Monday.

NAIA Terminal 3

Cebu Pacific

5J 483/484 Manila-Bacolod-Manila

5J 451/452 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

5J 321/322 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

What to do

In separate advisories, both Philippine Airlines (PAL) and Cebu Pacific said there is no need for affected passengers to go to the airport.

PAL passengers can go to ticket offices nationwide, call hotline number 8558888, or visit the ManageMyBooking portal on the airline's website.

Cebu Pacific, meanwhile, said its passengers can opt for any of the following, without penalties:

rebook flights for travel within 30 days from original date of departure

convert into a Travel Fund for future use

get a full refund

Cebu Pacific advised passengers to rebook or refund flights through the Manage Booking section of the airline's website. Passengers can also call hotline number 7020888.

Cebu Pacific added: "To ease the process, we are allowing passengers with flights to and from NAIA Terminal 3 between August 17 [and] 21, 2018 to inform us of their preferred option even after their original flight schedule. They may send us a message on our official Facebook and Twitter accounts." – Rappler.com