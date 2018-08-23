Typhoon Cimaron is heading for Japan, while Typhoon Soulik is expected to affect the Korean Peninsula

Published 2:10 PM, August 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Several flights from the Philippines to Japan and to South Korea were canceled on Thursday, August 23, and Friday, August 24, because of typhoons Cimaron and Soulik.

Typhoon Cimaron is heading for Japan, prompting the cancellation of the following flights:

Philippine Airlines

PR408 Manila-Kansai, August 23

replacement flight: PR5408 Manila-Kansai, departing NAIA Terminal 2 at 6 am on August 24

PR438 Manila-Nagoya, August 23

replacement flight: PR5438 Manila-Nagoya, departing NAIA Terminal 2 at 3:30 am on August 24

PR480/479 Cebu-Nagoya-Cebu, August 23

replacement flight: PR5480/5479 Cebu-Nagoya-Cebu, departing Cebu at 8 am on August 24 and departing Nagoya at 2:20 pm on August 24

PR896/897 Taipei-Kansai-Taipei, August 23

PR410/409 Cebu-Kansai-Cebu, August 23

Cebu Pacific

5J 5038/5039 Manila-Nagoya-Manila, August 23

5J 828/827 Manila-Osaka-Manila, August 23

Typhoon Soulik, meanwhile, is expected to affect the Korean Peninsula. The following flights are canceled:

Philippine Airlines

PR468/469 Manila-Incheon-Manila, August 23

PR1466 Manila-Incheon, August 23

PR1467 Incheon-Manila, August 24

PR484/485 Cebu-Incheon-Cebu, August 24

PR474/475 Puerto Princesa-Incheon-Puerto Princesa, August 24

PR492/493 Clark-Incheon-Clark, August 24

Cebu Pacific

5J 188/187 Manila-Incheon-Manila, August 23

What to do

PAL said it is "working on providing replacement flights for the rest of the canceled flights."

PAL passengers "may also opt to rebook, reroute, or refund their flights within 30 days from their original flight dates, with rebooking fees waived." They can do this by:

logging on to ManageMyBooking via the airline's website

calling hotline number 8558888

visiting a PAL ticketing office or partner travel agent

Cebu Pacific has yet to release its own advisory, with the Manila International Airport Authority announcing the flight cancellations for the airline. – Rappler.com