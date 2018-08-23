Canceled August flights due to typhoons Cimaron, Soulik
Please refresh this page for updates.
MANILA, Philippines – Several flights from the Philippines to Japan and to South Korea were canceled on Thursday, August 23, and Friday, August 24, because of typhoons Cimaron and Soulik.
Typhoon Cimaron is heading for Japan, prompting the cancellation of the following flights:
Philippine Airlines
- PR408 Manila-Kansai, August 23
- replacement flight: PR5408 Manila-Kansai, departing NAIA Terminal 2 at 6 am on August 24
- PR438 Manila-Nagoya, August 23
- replacement flight: PR5438 Manila-Nagoya, departing NAIA Terminal 2 at 3:30 am on August 24
- PR480/479 Cebu-Nagoya-Cebu, August 23
- replacement flight: PR5480/5479 Cebu-Nagoya-Cebu, departing Cebu at 8 am on August 24 and departing Nagoya at 2:20 pm on August 24
- PR896/897 Taipei-Kansai-Taipei, August 23
- PR410/409 Cebu-Kansai-Cebu, August 23
Cebu Pacific
- 5J 5038/5039 Manila-Nagoya-Manila, August 23
- 5J 828/827 Manila-Osaka-Manila, August 23
Typhoon Soulik, meanwhile, is expected to affect the Korean Peninsula. The following flights are canceled:
Philippine Airlines
- PR468/469 Manila-Incheon-Manila, August 23
- PR1466 Manila-Incheon, August 23
- PR1467 Incheon-Manila, August 24
- PR484/485 Cebu-Incheon-Cebu, August 24
- PR474/475 Puerto Princesa-Incheon-Puerto Princesa, August 24
- PR492/493 Clark-Incheon-Clark, August 24
Cebu Pacific
-
5J 188/187 Manila-Incheon-Manila, August 23
What to do
PAL said it is "working on providing replacement flights for the rest of the canceled flights."
PAL passengers "may also opt to rebook, reroute, or refund their flights within 30 days from their original flight dates, with rebooking fees waived." They can do this by:
- logging on to ManageMyBooking via the airline's website
- calling hotline number 8558888
- visiting a PAL ticketing office or partner travel agent
Cebu Pacific has yet to release its own advisory, with the Manila International Airport Authority announcing the flight cancellations for the airline. – Rappler.com