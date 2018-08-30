The Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura slams the National Food Authority for using P5.1 billion to pay off debts instead of using it to stabilize rice prices

Published 2:05 PM, August 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – National Food Authority (NFA) Administrator Jason Aquino is facing a graft complaint for diverting P5.1 billion meant for buying rice to pay off the agency's debts.

The Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (Sinag) filed a graft complaint at the Office of the Ombudsman on Wednesday, August 29, against Aquino and NFA Accounting Manager Gerry Ambrosio. (READ: Duterte defends NFA chief Jason Aquino: 'I trust him')

Sinag president Rosendo So said the NFA "disregarded the law and their mandate" and "blatantly mismanaged" the funds, which resulted in high prices of rice and corn.

So also said that the sole purpose of the P5.1 billion was to stabilize prices as well as the supply of rice and corn.

The group's complaint stemmed mainly from the findings of the Commission on Audit (COA), which stated that the NFA should have used the money to incentivize farmers to encourage them to sell their produce to the government. (READ: NFA's diversion of funds to loans caused rice shortage – COA)

"The procurement shortfall affected other programs of NFA, such as rice distribution and buffer stocking, resulting in higher price of rice, unavailability of NFA rice in the market, and lower inventory of rice in various NFA warehouses," said COA in its 2017 report on the NFA.

The NFA spent P3.01 billion to offset its debt to the Bureau of the Treasury, while the remaining P2.09 billion was deposited to the NFA's rice collection savings account.

COA also flagged the NFA for failing to procure 124,969 metric tons of palay in 2017.

Aquino and the NFA have not yet responded to the complaint.

Several lawmakers also want Aquino to resign over the rice crisis in Zamboanga City and Basilan. – Rappler.com