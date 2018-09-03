Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol says the funds will come from private millers and traders

Published 2:35 PM, September 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Citizens who have vital information on rice hoarders can get as much as P250,000 if they report incidents to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said on Monday, September 3, that the agency has a "report a hoarder" campaign that rewards individuals up to P250,000.

According to Piñol, the reward money will be "provided by the private millers and traders who said that the activities of the hoarders affect their business." The government will not shell out funds.

Piñol has not mentioned, however, whether there is indeed cash already available for the reward. (READ: Taming rice prices: What lawmakers, experts say)

The agriculture chief said they have inspected at least 5 warehouses in Marilao, Bulacan, where stacks of premium white and glutinous rice were discovered.

"They said they have documents, but that's not the issue. The question is, why are you not releasing that to the public? Because that is hoarding," he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

He appealed to rice traders to sell their rice, as it would be an "embarrassing moment" for them if they would wait for the police to raid their warehouses.

Piñol said informants can call the agency's hotline number 9219117.

The agriculture chief was previously quoted as saying that there may be a difference in how rice traders view hoarding.

"We call it hoarding, but businessmen may call it inventory management. Sa kanila (For them), it's legitimate business," Piñol said in a budget briefing at the House of Representatives last August 2.

At the same time, he has blamed rice hoarders as the ones responsible for soaring rice prices. – Rappler.com