(UPDATED) Typhoon Jebi causes the temporary closure of Kansai International Airport, disrupting a number of flights to and from it

Published 5:30 PM, September 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced 5 pm on Tuesday afternoon, September 4, it was canceling all flights to and from Osaka, Japan due to the effects of Typhoon Jebi.

The typhoon caused the temporary closure of Kansai International Airport, which has also been affected by flooding and a closure of its access bridge to the mainland. Additionally, land transport to Kansai Airport from Osaka was also disrupted after a tanker ship blown by strong winds hit the connecting bridge.

PAL said it would inform passengers of further updates on the status of the regular flights and possible replacement flights that were canceled today.

Passengers on cancelled flights will be rebooked on the next available flight or replacement flight, should there be any. They may also choose to be rerouted via other suitable Japan airports. They will be notified via email, telephone call or through text message.

Meanwhile, passengers who booked their flights through a travel agency are advised to check with their travel agent on new flight schedules, as not all travel agents have given PAL the contact details of their client passengers.

PAL added those seeking rebooking or rerouting, or those who want to take advantage of a refund, may call PAL's hotline at 855-8888. They may also visit a PAL ticketing office or partner travel agent to learn more.

PAL also said passengers may rebook, reroute, or request a refund within 30 days from the original flight date without any rebooking fee. While rebooking, rerouting and refund fees are waived, though a fare difference is collected when a passenger rebooks on a higher cabin class – such as bumping up from economy to business class. – Rappler.com