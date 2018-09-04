Philipine Airlines says in its advisory it is anticipating further disruptions to flights to and from Kansai as Typhoon Jebi batters Osaka

Published 7:47 PM, September 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Airlines (PAL) released a 7 pm advisory saying the following September 5 flights to Kansai International Airport have been canceled due to Typhoon Jebi.

Kansai-Manila-Kansai (PR407/408)

Cebu-Kansai-Cebu (PR410/409)

Taipei-Kansai-Taipei (PR896/897)

Flights to and from Taipei on September 5 – Manila-Taipei (PR896) and Taipei-Manila (PR897) – will operate according to schedule.

PAL said in its advisory it is anticipating further disruptions to flights to and from Kansai as Jebi batters Osaka.

The typhoon caused the temporary closure of Kansai International Airport, which has also been affected by flooding and a closure of its access bridge to the mainland. Additionally, land transport to Kansai Airport from Osaka was also disrupted after a tanker blown by strong winds hit the connecting bridge.

Information on rebooking, refunds for canceled flights

PAL passengers on canceled flights will be rebooked on the next available flight or replacement flight, should there be any. They may also choose to be rerouted via other suitable Japan airports. They will be notified via email, telephone call or through text message.

Meanwhile, passengers who booked their flights through a travel agency are advised to check with their travel agent on new flight schedules, as not all travel agents have given PAL the contact details of their client passengers.

PAL added those seeking rebooking or rerouting, or those who want to take advantage of a refund, may call PAL's hotline at 855-8888. They may also visit a PAL ticketing office or partner travel agent to learn more.

PAL also said passengers may rebook, reroute, or request a refund within 30 days from the original flight date without any rebooking fee. While rebooking, rerouting and refund fees are waived, though a fare difference is collected when a passenger rebooks on a higher cabin class – such as bumping up from economy to business class. – Rappler.com