Published 12:06 AM, September 05, 2018

NEW YORK, USA – Amazon became the second big US company to hit $1 trillion in stock market value in the latest demonstration of the rising clout of American technology heavyweights.

The online retail giant breached the $1 trillion valuation near 1540 GMT (11:40 pm, Manila time) when it's share price hit $2,050.50. The Amazon landmark comes about a month after Apple hit the $1 trillion level.

Amazon retreated slightly after hitting the milestone, and near 1545, it was up 1.3 percent to $2,038.71. – Rappler.com