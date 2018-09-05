The latest figure moves even further away from the government's inflation target range of only 2% to 4%

MANILA, Philippines – Inflation or the increase in the prices of goods climbed to another 9-year high, hitting 6.4% in August.

The latest figure, announced by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Wednesday, September 5, was higher than July's 5.7%.

The Department of Finance (DOF) and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) forecast it to be only at 5.9%, while economists' median estimate was at 6%.

With the current pace, the government is likely to miss the target of keeping 2018's average inflation within 2% to 4%.

BSP Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr previously said they expect inflation to peak between August and September of this year before tapering off in 2019.

The central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) last August, bringing the overnight reverse repurchase (RRP) rate to 4%, to help temper market expectations.

Economists said the elevated prices of goods pulled down the economy's growth. The country's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by only 6% in the 2nd quarter of 2018, missing all market estimates. – Rappler.com