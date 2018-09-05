Grab Philippines, among other ride-hailing companies, can once again charge P2 per minute of travel, 15 days after the publication of Memorandum Circular 2018-019 on September 5

Published 5:03 PM, September 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has allowed all ride-hailing companies to charge P2 per minute of travel.

Memorandum Circular 2018-019 takes effect 15 days after its publication on Wednesday, September 5.

Under MC 2018-019, the LTFRB authorized transportation network companies (TNCs) to include the travel duration charge in their fare structure.

JUST IN: LTFRB releases a new memorandum circular allowing ride-hailing companies to charge P2 per minute for travel time from origin to destination as part of their fare structure.



This came in a day after LTFRB ruled on Grab's P2/min charge @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/s8udwMixcM — Aika Rey (@reyaika) September 5, 2018

MC 2018-019 also requires TNCs to show a breakdown of the fare on their receipts, which includes the flagdown rate, distance and travel duration charges, as well as surge pricing.

The LTFRB said that the new measure will not affect the final resolution of cases on the controversial P2-per-minute charge against Grab Philippines and Hype Transport Systems. (READ: Grab: We'll do everything until P10M fine is reversed)

Transport Network Vehicle Services drivers have long clamored for the imposition of the P2-per-minute charge, saying it will help augment their income.

LTFRB earlier suspended Grab's travel duration charges, saying it was not approved by the regulatory board. When the MC becomes effective, Grab can also charge P2 per minute again. – Rappler.com