Published 5:30 PM, September 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Budget airline Cebu Pacific Air will now fly daily from Clark International Airport in Pampanga to Macau in China.

The Gokongwei-led carrier announced on Wednesday, September 5, that flights from Clark to Macau will be at 9:25 pm daily, with a return flight leaving the Macau International Airport at 12:15 am the following day.

Cebu Pacific also added a daily flight between Clark and Cebu starting October 28, on top of the new routes to Davao and Tagbilaran, Bohol, which will also be operational by November 9. (READ: Cebu Pacific to fly directly to Batanes)

"We are excited over the opportunities that our Clark hub presents and are looking forward to serving travelers from North and Central Luzon over the coming months. We are committed to being a partner in the overall economic development of the Clark area through the expansion of our route network," said JR Mantaring, Cebu Pacific vice president for corporate affairs.

With the additional flights coming up, Cebu Pacific said it will bring a total of 3,711 flights in and out of Clark by yearend, representing 620,540 seats.

The budget airline has been operating flights to and from the Clark International Airport since 2006. – Rappler.com