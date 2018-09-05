Which region had the highest inflation? Where did vegetable prices spike the most? Here's a look.

Published 11:30 PM, September 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The country's inflation in August accelerated to 6.4%, a level which hasn't been seen in nearly a decade.

The numbers look much worse when broken down per region.

Bicol's inflation rate is the highest at 9%.

There are also 7 more regions with inflation rates higher than the national average – the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), Soccsksargen, Western Visayas, Cagayan Valley, Davao Region, National Capital Region (NCR), and Ilocos Region.

Despite the arrival of rice imports, prices remained high. Bicol once again topped the list with the highest rice inflation rate of 12.5%. (READ: Gov't 'did little or nothing' to stop 6.4% August inflation)

The scatter plot below shows that regional inflation and rice prices are moderately related. Generally, regions with high inflation rates have high rice prices as well.

As for vegetable prices, Cagayan Valley had the highest inflation rate – a whopping 35.6%.

Meanwhile, vegetable prices in ARMM, the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Mimaropa, and Central Visayas generally went down in August compared to July.

Fish prices have also jumped in most regions. Bicol once again topped the list with 20.2%.

Mimaropa experienced cheaper prices of fish with 12.3%, compared to 13.7% recorded in July. NCR also had cheaper fish prices, 10.6% from 11.2%, and Calabarzon, 10.7% from 10.8%.

Bicol also had the highest meat inflation, though prices remained the same in August compared to July.

Notable increases in meat prices were observed in the Davao Region (9.4%), NCR (9.2%), ARMM (7%), Ilocos Region (7.3%), and Central Luzon (5.8%).

