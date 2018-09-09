Benguet Governor Crescencio Pacalso says the supply of semi-temperate vegetables has already stabilized

BAGUIO, Philippines – Prices of vegetables in Benguet went down as rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat eased.

Benguet Governor Crescencio Pacalso said the supply of semi-temperate vegetables has already stabilized.

The monsoon rain in August had caused flooding, landslides, and road closures all over the Cordillera Administrative Region, resulting in damaged crops and high prices of fruits and vegetables.

The Office of the Provincial Agriculturist said agricultural damage reached almost P200 million, excluding figures from Tublay and La Trinidad.

Prices of goods in other areas, however, have continued to increase. The Philippines' inflation rate spiked to 6.4% in August. (LOOK: Cooking pinakbet under sizzling inflation)

Vegetable prices soared as high as 35.6% year-on-year in Cagayan Valley, while it jumped to over 25% in Bicol, the National Capital Region, and Mimaropa. (IN CHARTS: This is how bad August 2018 inflation looks like in regions)

Here are the prices of vegetables at the Baguio City market:

