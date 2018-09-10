With this new addition, NAIA now has 4 high speed exits for commercial airlines to use

Published 10:00 PM, September 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) opened two new rapid exit taxiways (RETs) at the main runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Monday, September 10.

With this new addition, NAIA now has 4 high speed exits commercial airlines can use.

“The construction of the East and West Rapid Exit Taxiways were carried out simultaneously and was undertaken with NAIA remaining operational and causing no interruption or danger to airport operations,” said MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal.

The new RETs are expected to shorten aircraft spacing requirements for air traffic control and improve runway occupancy time (ROT). They will provide quicker exits for aircraft going to the taxiway and pave the way for quicker release of flights taking-off.

The project entailed design parameters based on the Aerodrome Design Manual of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The thickness for the pavement structures of the new exit taxiways was designed based on the requirements for the characteristics of new large aircraft.

The new rapid taxiways were designed with concrete pavement and asphalt shoulder and have a 20-year design life.

The project cost P309 million, including civil and electrical works. – Rappler.com