Canceled flights due to Typhoon Ompong
MANILA, Philippines – Several domestic flights scheduled on Friday, September 14, and Saturday, September 15, were canceled as Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) threatens Northern Luzon.
Below are the affected flights.
Friday, September 14
Philippine Airlines
- PR2688 Clark-Basco
- PR2689 Basco-Clark
- PR2614 Clark-Tuguegarao
- PR2615 Tuguegarao-Clark
Cebu Pacific and Cebgo
- 5J 506/507 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
- 5J 192/193 Manila-Cauayan-Manila
- 5J 821/822 Manila-Virac-Manila
- DG 6111/6112 Manila-Naga-Manila
- DG 6009/6010 Manila-Basco-Manila
Saturday, September 15
Philippine Airlines
- PR2196 Manila-Laoag
- PR2197 Laoag-Manila
- PR2198 Manila-Laoag
- PR2199 Laoag-Manila
- PR2688 Clark-Basco
- PR2689 Basco-Clark
- PR2614 Clark-Tuguegarao
- PR2615 Tuguegarao-Clark
Cebu Pacific and Cebgo
- 5J 504/505 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
- 5J 506/507 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
- 5J 196/197 Manila-Cauayan-Manila
- DG 6009/6010 Manila-Basco-Manila
What to do
Philippine Airlines (PAL) is offering these options to affected passengers:
- rebook within 30 days from original travel date
- flight rerouting
- refunding of ticket cost
The flag carrier also advised its passengers to check the status of their flights as early as 48 hours before departure, through the PAL website, Facebook page, mobile app, hotline number 8558888, or by visiting a PAL ticketing office or partner travel agent.
Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific said "affected passengers are strongly advised not to proceed to the airport," but instead opt for any of the following, without penalties:
- rebook their flights for travel within 30 days from original departure date
- place the cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund for future use
- get a full refund
Cebu Pacific added that other passengers flying to and from Manila and Clark from Thursday, September 13, until Saturday, September 15, "may also choose to rebook their flights within 30 days from original date of departure without penalties."
According to Cebu Pacific, the fastest way to rebook or seek a refund is through the Manage Booking section of the airline's website. Passengers can also message Cebu Pacific through Facebook and Twitter, or call hotline number 7020888. – Rappler.com