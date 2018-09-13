Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of flights canceled due to Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut)

Published 2:35 PM, September 13, 2018

Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Several domestic flights scheduled on Friday, September 14, and Saturday, September 15, were canceled as Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) threatens Northern Luzon.

Below are the affected flights.

Friday, September 14

Philippine Airlines

PR2688 Clark-Basco

PR2689 Basco-Clark

PR2614 Clark-Tuguegarao

PR2615 Tuguegarao-Clark

Cebu Pacific and Cebgo

5J 506/507 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

5J 192/193 Manila-Cauayan-Manila

5J 821/822 Manila-Virac-Manila

DG 6111/6112 Manila-Naga-Manila

DG 6009/6010 Manila-Basco-Manila

Saturday, September 15

Philippine Airlines

PR2196 Manila-Laoag

PR2197 Laoag-Manila

PR2198 Manila-Laoag

PR2199 Laoag-Manila

PR2688 Clark-Basco

PR2689 Basco-Clark

PR2614 Clark-Tuguegarao

PR2615 Tuguegarao-Clark

Cebu Pacific and Cebgo

5J 504/505 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

5J 506/507 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

5J 196/197 Manila-Cauayan-Manila

DG 6009/6010 Manila-Basco-Manila

What to do

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is offering these options to affected passengers:

rebook within 30 days from original travel date

flight rerouting

refunding of ticket cost

The flag carrier also advised its passengers to check the status of their flights as early as 48 hours before departure, through the PAL website, Facebook page, mobile app, hotline number 8558888, or by visiting a PAL ticketing office or partner travel agent.

Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific said "affected passengers are strongly advised not to proceed to the airport," but instead opt for any of the following, without penalties:

rebook their flights for travel within 30 days from original departure date

place the cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund for future use

get a full refund

Cebu Pacific added that other passengers flying to and from Manila and Clark from Thursday, September 13, until Saturday, September 15, "may also choose to rebook their flights within 30 days from original date of departure without penalties."

According to Cebu Pacific, the fastest way to rebook or seek a refund is through the Manage Booking section of the airline's website. Passengers can also message Cebu Pacific through Facebook and Twitter, or call hotline number 7020888. – Rappler.com