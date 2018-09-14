Typhoon Ompong: Free parking at SM, Ayala, Robinsons, Megaworld malls
Please refresh this page for updates.
MANILA, Philippines – Several malls will waive overnight parking fees in case of heavy rain and floods from Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut).
Ompong is mainly threatening the Cagayan-Isabela area, though it is seen to affect much of Luzon and a few areas in the Visayas. Heavy to intense rain could be felt beginning Friday, September 14, while the typhoon's landfall is expected early Saturday morning, September 15.
Below are the malls' individual advisories.
SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown in Cagayan, SM Megacenter in Cabanatuan City, SM City Cabanatuan, SM City Tarlac
#SMAnnouncements: The following SM malls waive overnight parking charges for shoppers and nearby residents affected by the typhoon today, Sept. 14:@sm_megacenter@SMCityTarlac @SMCabOfficial #SMCenterTuguegaraoDowntown— SM Supermalls (@smsupermalls) September 14, 2018
Keep safe, everyone! #EverythingsHereAtSM pic.twitter.com/UCeOkAtvYH
Ayala Malls
We at Ayala Malls express our concern to those who may be affected by the severe rains and flooding. Please stay safe and dry. Applicable Sept. 14, 2018. Validity is subject to extension. Please standby for updates and further announcements. pic.twitter.com/MOHAT45Rn9— TriNoma (@trinomatweets) September 14, 2018
Robinsons Metro East in Pasig City
Megaworld Lifestyle Malls
– Rappler.com