Overnight parking fees are waived for select malls as heavy rain and floods are possible due to Ompong (Mangkhut)

Published 1:25 PM, September 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Several malls will waive overnight parking fees in case of heavy rain and floods from Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut).

Ompong is mainly threatening the Cagayan-Isabela area, though it is seen to affect much of Luzon and a few areas in the Visayas. Heavy to intense rain could be felt beginning Friday, September 14, while the typhoon's landfall is expected early Saturday morning, September 15.

Below are the malls' individual advisories.

SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown in Cagayan, SM Megacenter in Cabanatuan City, SM City Cabanatuan, SM City Tarlac

Ayala Malls

We at Ayala Malls express our concern to those who may be affected by the severe rains and flooding. Please stay safe and dry. Applicable Sept. 14, 2018. Validity is subject to extension. Please standby for updates and further announcements. pic.twitter.com/MOHAT45Rn9 — TriNoma (@trinomatweets) September 14, 2018

Robinsons Metro East in Pasig City

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls

– Rappler.com