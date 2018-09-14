The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines says restoration of lines in affected areas will be 'in full swing' as soon as the weather improves

Published 4:42 AM, September 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Apart from strong winds and heavy rains, towns ravaged by Typhoon Ompong (international name: (Mangkhut) experienced power outages.

AFFECTED

According to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), the following lines have been affected:

Isabela Electric Cooperative (Iselco)

Santiago-Cauayan 69kV Line

September 14, 10:24 pm

Gamu-Ilagan-Naguilian-Reina Mercedes-Cauayan 69kV Line

September 14, 10:46 pm

Tuguegarao-Cabagan 69kV Line

14 September, 10:35 pm

Cagayan Electric Cooperative Incorporated (Cagelco)

Tuguegarao-Magapit 69kV Line

September 14, 10:56 pm

-Magapit-Sta. Ana 69kV Line

September 14, 10:49 pm

Quezon Electric Cooperative (Quezelco)

-Famy-Comon 69kV Line

September 14, 11:26 pm

“Inspection and restoration of lines in the affected areas will be in full swing as soon as the weather allows,” the NGCP said.

The agency also said the “loss of power may be caused by affected transmission facilities of NGCP or distribution facilities of electric cooperatives."

RESTORED

Meanwhile, the following power lines have been restored:

Pangasinan Electric Cooperative (Panelco)

Labrador-Bolinao 69kV Line

Partially restored as of September 15 at 12:37 am

