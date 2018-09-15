But Globe also continues its unlimited wifi service in select malls in the Philippines

Published 2:08 PM, September 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Some areas in Northern Luzon may experience communication loss due to Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut), which damaged telco facilities.

According to PLDT-Smart's advisory on Saturday, September 15, Smart customers in Apayao, Cagayan, Batanes, Ilocos Sur, and Ilocos Norte may have degraded or no voice call, SMS and data services on their landlines or mobile phones.



They have also sent an emergency team to do "restoration work" in these provinces.

Globe Telecom said it is providing free unlimited GoWiFi service in select major malls in the Philippines to aid in communication between the public and emergency personnel. The service started on Friday, September 14 and is up until Sunday, September 16.

The selected malls are:

Ayala Malls Glorietta in Makati City

Ayala Malls Greenbelt in Makati City

Ayala Malls Trinoma in Quezon City

Market Market in Taguig City

Ayala Malls Metropoint in Pasay City

Ayala Malls Circuit in Makati City

Serendra in Taguig City

Bonifacio High Street in Taguig City

Ayala Malls The 30th in Pasig City

Alabang Town Center in Muntinlupa City

Ayala Malls Serin in Tagaytay

The District Imus in Cavite

The District Dasmarinas in Cavite

Pavilion Mall in Laguna

Ayala Malls Legazpi

Marquee Mall in Pampanga

Fairview Terraces Mall in Quezon City

Harbor Point in Zambales

UP Town Center in Quezon City

San Antonio Plaza in Makati City

Solenad 1,2,3 in Laguna

Vertis North in Quezon City

Ayala Malls Feliz in Pasig City

Ayala Arvo Mall in Marikina City

Ayala Malls Cloverleaf in Quezon City

Eastwood Mall in Quezon City

Uptown Mall in Taguig City

Venice Grand Canal in Taguig City

Southwoods Mall in Laguna

Lucky Chinatown Mall in Manila

Festive Walk in Iloilo

Newport Mall in Pasay City

San Lorenzo Place in Makati City

Robinsons Ilocos

Robinsons Laoag

Robinsons Las Pinas

Robinsons Antipolo

Robinsons General Trias

Robinsons Forum (Pioneer)

Robinsons Malolos

Robinsons Metro East

Robinsons Manila

Robinsons Iloilo

Robinsons Galleria

Robinsons Tuguegarao

Robinsons Magnolia

Robinsons Lipa

Robinsons Angeles

Robinsons Cainta

Robinsons Imus

Robinsons Los Banos

Robinsons Novaliches

Robinsons Pampanga

Aside from the free Wi-Fi service, Globe is also ready to provide libreng tawag (free calls) and free charging station in areas affected by Typhoon Ompong. – Rappler.com

News you can use during Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut):