Telco problems in Typhoon Ompong areas
MANILA, Philippines - Some areas in Northern Luzon may experience communication loss due to Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut), which damaged telco facilities.
According to PLDT-Smart's advisory on Saturday, September 15, Smart customers in Apayao, Cagayan, Batanes, Ilocos Sur, and Ilocos Norte may have degraded or no voice call, SMS and data services on their landlines or mobile phones.
They have also sent an emergency team to do "restoration work" in these provinces.
Globe Telecom said it is providing free unlimited GoWiFi service in select major malls in the Philippines to aid in communication between the public and emergency personnel. The service started on Friday, September 14 and is up until Sunday, September 16.
The selected malls are:
- Ayala Malls Glorietta in Makati City
- Ayala Malls Greenbelt in Makati City
- Ayala Malls Trinoma in Quezon City
- Market Market in Taguig City
- Ayala Malls Metropoint in Pasay City
- Ayala Malls Circuit in Makati City
- Serendra in Taguig City
- Bonifacio High Street in Taguig City
- Ayala Malls The 30th in Pasig City
- Alabang Town Center in Muntinlupa City
- Ayala Malls Serin in Tagaytay
- The District Imus in Cavite
- The District Dasmarinas in Cavite
- Pavilion Mall in Laguna
- Ayala Malls Legazpi
- Marquee Mall in Pampanga
- Fairview Terraces Mall in Quezon City
- Harbor Point in Zambales
- UP Town Center in Quezon City
- San Antonio Plaza in Makati City
- Solenad 1,2,3 in Laguna
- Vertis North in Quezon City
- Ayala Malls Feliz in Pasig City
- Ayala Arvo Mall in Marikina City
- Ayala Malls Cloverleaf in Quezon City
- Eastwood Mall in Quezon City
- Uptown Mall in Taguig City
- Venice Grand Canal in Taguig City
- Southwoods Mall in Laguna
- Lucky Chinatown Mall in Manila
- Festive Walk in Iloilo
- Newport Mall in Pasay City
- San Lorenzo Place in Makati City
- Robinsons Ilocos
- Robinsons Laoag
- Robinsons Las Pinas
- Robinsons Antipolo
- Robinsons General Trias
- Robinsons Forum (Pioneer)
- Robinsons Malolos
- Robinsons Metro East
- Robinsons Manila
- Robinsons Iloilo
- Robinsons Galleria
- Robinsons Tuguegarao
- Robinsons Magnolia
- Robinsons Lipa
- Robinsons Angeles
- Robinsons Cainta
- Robinsons Imus
- Robinsons Los Banos
- Robinsons Novaliches
- Robinsons Pampanga
Aside from the free Wi-Fi service, Globe is also ready to provide libreng tawag (free calls) and free charging station in areas affected by Typhoon Ompong. – Rappler.com
