Here is a look at the condition of airports in typhoon-hit areas

Published 4:45 PM, September 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Some airports in the path of Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) sustained damage, including the Tuguegarao Airport in Cagayan, the province where the typhoon made landfall.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) provided a status update to media around 3:40 pm on Sunday, September 16.

Loakan Airport in Baguio City

Operations will be limited to helicopters.

Runway 27 is covered in mud due to a landslide.

Terminal and other structures are intact.

Communication lines, navigational aids, and meteorological equipment are operational.

Basco Airport in Batanes

Airport is operational.

Polycarbonate sheets in the terminal were blown off, but no apparent damage to the runway.

Mobile phones and VHF/HF radios are operational, but landline is down.

Itbayat Airport in Batanes

No contact as of posting.

Cauayan Airport in Isabela

Operations limited to relief efforts, humanitarian cases, and medical evacuations.

No substantial damage to structures.

Anemometer (used to measure wind speed) is out.

Communication lines are operational via VHF/HF radios, landlines, and mobile phones.

Palanan Airport in Isabela

Damaged electrical wires and bulbs due to strong winds.

Communication via mobile phones only.

Laoag International Airport in Ilocos Norte

No commercial power, but operations are back to normal.

Admin building roof was blown off, but runway is usable after it was cleared of foreign object debris.

Communication lines, navigational aids, and meteorological equipment are operational.

Lingayen Airport in Pangasinan

No commercial power, and airport is closed.

Runway is flooded, about 6 to 8 inches.

Communication via mobile phones only.

San Fernando Airport in La Union

Airport is operational.

Tuguegarao Airport in Cagayan

Operations limited to relief efforts, humanitarian cases, and medical evacuations.

Damaged ceiling and glass panels.

Communication lines via VHF/HF radios and mobile phones, navigational aids, and meteorological equipment are operational.

Bicol airports

Airports in Legazpi, Naga, Virac, Sorsogon, Masbate, Daet, and Bulan were not damaged.

CAAP said there were no reports of stranded passengers in the airports due to early preparations.

"CAAP Oplan Ompong has also been monitoring the situation as early as Friday morning, September 14," the agency said.

Air traffic personnel from Manila were also dispatched on Sunday to replace controllers at the airports in Tuguegarao, Cauayan, and Laoag.

"Engineers from the head office were also part of the contingent team tasked to assess the damage and [handle] immediate repairs," CAAP added.

Food and water were also sent for CAAP employees and volunteers at the affected airports. – Rappler.com