Robert Kelvin Kuan, Roberto's son, shares the news of his father's death over the weekend in a Facebook post

Published 10:56 PM, September 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Chowking founder Roberto Fung Kuan died on Saturday, September 15, at the age of 70.

Robert Kelvin Kuan, Roberto's son, revealed the news over the weekend in a Facebook post.

Said Robert Kelvin, "Today I bid goodbye to my father... Roberto Fung Kuan... born August 6, 1948. He joined the Lord today, 12:18pm September 15 at the age of 70."

He added, "A passionate entrepreneur with a visionary mindset, tempered with humility and a thirst for life, people know Dad as a warm soul – strong, principled with a big heart. He led an extraordinarily remarkable life, filled with much love and great food, and had been a gifted mentor, loyal friend, devoted husband, brother, father and grandfather."

Aside from leading the Chowking Food Corporation from 1985 till its acquisition in 2000 by Jollibee, Roberto Fung Kuan was also chairman of the board of trustees at St. Luke's Medical Center as well as having been trustee of Far Eastern College-Silang Inc. and Brent International School of Manila since 1989.

Robert Kelvin added Roberto is "survived by our loving mom Yvonne, siblings Joseph, Helen and Choleng, children Robert Kelvin & Reah, Natalie Cherubim & Randy, Jeremy Giancarlo & Dennis Ann and Sherwin Spencer & Kathleen Joan and grandchildren Raphael Karlos, Louis Yñigo, Kenzo Nicolai, Kara Ysabelle, Yale Quinzel and Venice Skye."

– Rappler.com