Bowing to public clamor, the Department of Public Works and Highways reopens the 'Rockwell bridge'

Published 1:17 PM, September 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge, also popularly called the Rockwell Bridge which spans the Pasig River to connect Makati and Mandaluyong, reopened Monday night, September 24, after less than 2 days of closure.

Bowing to public pressure, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced it was reopening the bridge and deferring its demolition and reconstruction.

Confusion marked the reopening because all signages leading to both ends of the bridge still had the announcement that the bridge would be closed for construction for 30 months starting September 23.

Traffic agencies, which for two days were enforcing the bridge closure, were also at a loss as to why the barriers preventing vehicles were put down.

A letter by the DPWH to the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) dated September 24 explained the reopening.

"Due to public clamor and apprehension of the business circle that the timing and closure will cause possible huge economic loss especially this coming holiday season, we are constrained to defer the implementation of the project and decided to proceed by first week of January," DPWH said.

The DPWH timeline said the demolition and reconstruction of the Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge will be completed 2021. The project aims to widen the bridge to 4 lanes from its present two lanes.

The Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge connects Estrella Street in Makati City and Barangka Drive in Mandaluyong City. An estimated around 100,000 vehicles will be affected by the closure.

The closure was slammed by different transport advocates as it is part of a P5.27-billion Chinese grant, which allows China to conduct the survey, design, and construction of 2 bridges along Pasig River.

China firms CCC Highway Consultant Ltd will be conducting the engineering design and the China Road and Bridge Corporation conducting the civil works. – Rappler.com