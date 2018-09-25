President Rodrigo Duterte signs Administrative Order No. 13, removing non-tariff barriers in the importation of agricultural products

Published 12:32 PM, September 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the cutting of red tape in importing agricultural products as he issued an administrative order to address soaring inflation.

Malacañang on Tuesday, September 25, announced that Duterte signed Administrative Order (AO) No. 13, removing non-tariff barriers in the importation of agricultural products. Duterte signed AO 13 on Friday, September 21.

A non-tariff barrier is defined as a way of limiting imports even while not charging a tariff.

In AO 13, Duterte said that "non-tariff barriers and certain administrative constraints, procedures, and fees unduly add to the costs of importation and limit supply, which in turn push up the prices of agricultural commodities to the detriment of Filipino consumers, especially the poor."

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia earlier told Rappler that Duterte agreed to issue an executive order to address the Philippines' inflation woes.

Read AO 13 below:

– Rappler.com