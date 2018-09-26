Jollibee will open its first London branch in the district of Earl's Court, a central hub of the Filipino community there

Published 1:40 PM, September 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos living in London will soon taste a familiar treat, as Jollibee Foods Corporation announced it will be opening the doors of its first store there on October 20.

In a tweet on Wednesday, September 26, Jollibee gave an exclusive sneak peek of its first branch in Earl's Court, London.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo Puyat, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia, Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, and Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade struck a pose in front of the flagship store.

Beaming with Pinoy Pride as we join the opening of the UK's very first Jollibee store. pic.twitter.com/Y4vEE6FkIB — Ernesto M. Pernia (@SecPernia) September 26, 2018

The Cabinet members are currently in London for a high-level economic briefing.

British Ambassador to the Philippines Daniel Pruce was also among the first to take a bite of the famous Chickenjoy in London.

Delighted to have a delicious preview of Chickenjoy in #JollibeeLondon! #1stJollibeeInUK opening soon! pic.twitter.com/T1XEKIql9U — Daniel Pruce (@DanielPruce) September 25, 2018

Earl's Court has historically been home to the biggest Filipino community in London.

Jollibee is expected to expand in London and open branches outside the capital.

The fast-food chain has around 1,300 stores worldwide. – Rappler.com