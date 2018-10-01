Rappler talks to Chito Zaldarriaga, president of the Philippine Ecozones Association, about their take on the Duterte administration's second tax reform package

MANILA, Philippines – The government is aiming to pass the Tax Reform for Attracting Better and High-Quality Opportunities (Trabaho) bill, which cuts corporate income tax to 20% and rationalizes fiscal incentives.

The Department of Finance (DOF) insists that incentives should be given only to "deserving" companies.

But business groups claim that the measure would scare away investors and, ironically, lead to job losses.

Rappler talks to Chito Zaldarriaga, president of the Philippine Ecozones Association (Philea), about their take on the Trabaho bill.

