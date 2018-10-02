Starting this week, beverage prices across all stores will be up 3 to 8% from current price tags

Published 4:06 PM, October 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Coffee giant Starbucks Philippines will be raising its beverage prices starting this week.

In a statement on Tuesday, October 2, Starbucks said that the 3 to 8 percent price hike is part of a periodic increase by the company.

"We periodically evaluate pricing to balance our need to run the business profitably while providing maximum value to our loyal customers and to attract new customers," the company said.

"This week, the prices of beverages were adjusted from 3-8% across all stores," it added.

This is equivalent to an additional P5 to P10 per drink.

Starbucks is giving away free beverage upsize until Tuesday, October 2, due to the hike – Rappler.com

Starbucks image via Shutterstock