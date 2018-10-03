National Statistician Lisa Grace Bersales discusses how the Philippine Statistics Authority gathers data and prepares for the national ID system

Published 9:45 AM, October 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Statistics is often compared to bikinis: what it reveals is suggestive, but what it conceals is vital.

Numbers give us a glimpse of the overall situation of people's sentiments and the economy's health. It's important to keep a keen eye on the data, as it guides government policies and shapes public opinion.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is the government agency tasked to gather and announce relevant numbers such as the country's gross domestic product and inflation.

The PSA also has a new challenging task of implementing the country's national ID system.

As part of celebrating the National Statistics Month, National Statistician Lisa Grace Bersales talks to Rappler and explains how they gather data and prepare for the launch of the national ID.

