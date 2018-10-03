The Department of Information and Communications Technology sets November 7 as the deadline for the selection of a new major telecommunications player

Published 3:44 PM, October 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) remained firm in saying they will be able to name the country’s third telecommunications service provider by December, as they unveiled the final timetable for the selection process.

In an information campaign held on Tuesday, October 2, the DICT announced the following important dates:

Effectivity of the memorandum circular- October 6

Invitation to bid- October 7

Issuance of selection documents- October 8

Pre-selection information session and form A training- October 15

Last day for submission of clarificatory questions- October 22

Last day for response to clarificatory questions- November 2

Submission and opening of bids- November 7

Under the DICT’s rules, the new telco player will be chosen according to the highest committed level of service (HCLOS) model.

They will be scored according to internet speed, population coverage, and their committed investment for 5 years.