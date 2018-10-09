NOW Corporation says the National Telecommunications Commission is imposing on bidders multi-billion-peso fees that were not taken up in public hearings

Published 4:40 PM, October 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – NOW Corporation, one of the prospective bidders to be the 3rd telecommunications player in the Philippines, locked horns with the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) over issues in the terms of reference (TOR) for the selection process.

Aldrich Dy, lawyer for the publicly-listed firm, confirmed to Rappler that NOW had filed a complaint with the Manila Regional Trial Court on Monday, October 8, the same day that it bought bidding documents.

NOW Corporation claimed the TOR issued by the NTC and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) had insertions that were not taken up during the public hearings. In particular, it complained of the following “barriers of entry” for the 3rd telco player bidders:

P700 million participation security

P14 to P24 billion performance security

P10 million non-refundable appeal fee

NOW said these violate laws and "can be declared onerous, confiscatory, and potentially extortionary.”

The company's legal team asked for a 20-day temporary restraining order and a writ of preliminary injunction on the bidding process.

“NOW Telecom is suing NTC to protect the interest of its public shareholders and President Rodrigo Duterte from any suspicion that he is complicit to the money making schemes in the TOR for the third telco,” NOW Corporation president and chief executive officer Mel Velarde said in a statement.

Velarde added they prefer that President Duterte receives all the bidding documents on November 7.

“[I]t would be best if the President, not the NTC, would be the one to choose the new major player,” NOW Corporation said.

Dy said his clients still want the bidding to continue and would not want a delay in the selection process.

The government aims to name the new major player by December.

NTC Deputy Commissioner Edgardo Cabarios told Rappler they have received the complaint.

“We will refer the matter to the Office of the Solicitor General. The SolGen is our lawyer. We observe the protocol of referring questions and concerns regarding our cases to the SolGen in observance of the subjudice rules and respect for court processes,” Cabarios said.

Rappler also sought DICT Acting Secretary Eliseo Rio Jr for comment, but he has not responded as of posting.

NOW Corporation was among the first to purchase bid documents for the 3rd telco slot, along with the Luis Chavit Singson (LCS) group and TierOne consortium, Udenna Corporation, Telenor, and a company which remained anonymous. (READ: UK's Vodafone may enter PH as 3rd telco)

Philippine Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (PT&T) is also poised to pay P1 million for the bid documents. – Rappler.com