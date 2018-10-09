DICT Acting Secretary Eliseo Rio Jr insinuates that NOW Telecom probably cannot really afford to bid against financially capable companies

Published 8:48 PM, October 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Acting Secretary Eliseo Rio slammed NOW Telecom for suing the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), and even went on to speculate that the move was a way to delay the entry of the 3rd major telco player.

NOW Telecom, an affiliate company of NOW Corporation and a 3rd telco bidder, filed a complaint with the Manila Regional Trial Court and asked for a temporary restraining order and writ of preliminary injunction on the bidding process.

The company accuses the NTC that some provisions within the terms of reference (TOR) for the bidding process were a “money-making scheme.”

In a text message to Rappler, Rio justified the following fees questioned by NOW Telecom:

P700 million participation security – This ensures participation of serious contenders who have the required financial capability to be a 3rd player. The security also determines that the company can be at least comparable to the resources of the duopoly of Smart and Globe. The participant is given options on what form it wishes to put up the security – for example: cash, bank drafts, or letters of credit.

– This ensures participation of serious contenders who have the required financial capability to be a 3rd player. The security also determines that the company can be at least comparable to the resources of the duopoly of Smart and Globe. The participant is given options on what form it wishes to put up the security – for example: cash, bank drafts, or letters of credit. P14 billion to P24 billion performance security – This guarantees and assures the government that the 3rd telco will deliver on the 5-year commitment period. The requirement for cash deposits have been removed and the participant has been given options on the forms provided in the TOR.