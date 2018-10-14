(UPDATED) President Rodrigo Duterte is implementing this in a bid to ease inflation and 'allow the public to manage their finances better'

Published 4:05 PM, October 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – President Rodrigo Duterte will suspend the second round of higher excise tax on fuel under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law, in response to soaring inflation.

In a statement on Sunday, October 14, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said the P2 per liter increase in excise tax originally set to take effect January 1, 2019, will be put on hold.

The increase would have brought the total excise tax on gasoline from P7 to P9 per liter, and on diesel from P2.50 to P4.50 per liter.

"After consulting the leadership of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, as well as the economic team, the President is confident that this course of action will help anchor inflation expectations for the coming year, allow the public to manage their finances better, and disallow hoarders and profiteers from taking advantage of the situation," said Dominguez.

Opposition lawmakers both in the Senate and in the House of Representatives earlier filed separate resolutions calling for the suspension of the fuel tax hike.

Under the TRAIN law, excise tax on fuel would be increased from 2018 to 2020.

But the law allows the suspension of the hike if the average price of Dubai crude exceeds $80 per barrel – something which has already happened.

"Today's price and multiple estimates of crude prices over the next two months show that the average price will stay above the $80 threshold, and it is therefore being announced early that the suspension mechanism will be activated," Dominguez said.

Since the implementation of the TRAIN law on January 1, 2018, gasoline prices have increased by as much as P10.50 per liter, diesel prices by P12, and kerosene by P14.12.

Aside from the suspension of the fuel excise tax hike, opposition senators also want a levy rollback to December 31, 2017 rates.

"Isang panalo ito (decision to suspend the hike) para sa minority bloc at makatutulong sa pagtulak namin sa joint minority resolution para tanggalin na ang excise tax ng TRAIN law sa produktong petrolyo. Inaasahan namin na susuportahan na ito ng buong Senado," said Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon and his fellow opposition senators Francis Pangilinan, Antonio Trillanes IV, Leila de Lima, and Risa Hontiveros, in a joint statement on Sunday.

(This is a victory for the minority bloc and would help in our push for the joint minority resolution seeking to remove the fuel excise tax under the TRAIN law. We are optimistic that the entire Senate will support this.)

The Philippines' inflation rate had jumped to 6.7% in September, the highest in more than 9 years, or since February 2009 when inflation was at 7.2%. (READ: FAST FACTS: Philippine inflation rate over the years)

"The prices of basic goods have gone up and the government recognizes that those who have been affected the most are poor Filipino families who likewise need the most help," Dominguez said.

The World Bank previously warned that surging prices of basic goods could slow down efforts to reduce poverty in the Philippines. (READ: EXPLAINER: How inflation affects you)

A Pulse Asia survey conducted last September showed that 51% of Filipinos disapprove of how the Duterte administration is handling inflation.

In a bid to ease inflation, Duterte earlier issued Administrative Order (AO) No. 13, removing non-tariff barriers in the importation of agricultural products.

In AO No. 13, Duterte said non-tariff barriers "unduly add to the costs of importation and limit supply, which in turn push up the prices of agricultural commodities to the detriment of Filipino consumers, especially the poor." – Rappler.com