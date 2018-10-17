Following a third-party review, the Philippine Competition Commission slaps Grab with a fine of P12 million and Uber with P4 million for causing 'undue difficulties' to the review

Published 11:08 AM, October 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC), the country's antitrust watchdog, imposed P16-million worth of penalties on ride-hailing giant Grab Philippines for failing to maintain operations before it acquired Uber.

In August, the PCC approved the Grab-Uber deal but bound Grab to commitments, as if Uber were still operating in the Philippines. It chose top UK audit firm Smith & Williamson to monitor Grab's compliance.

Following the review, the PCC slapped Grab with a fine of P12 million and Uber with P4 million for causing "undue difficulties" to the review. (READ: Months after Uber left, where are the new ride-hailing firms?)

Grab has yet to comment on the penalties.

When Grab bought Uber's Southeast Asia operations, the PCC warned of a "virtual monopoly" of the industry. The commission launched its own review of the acquisition deal between the two companies, which led to a submission of voluntary commitments by Grab to address the watchdog's concerns. – Rappler.com