Public Works Secretary Mark Villar says NLEX Harbor Link Segment 10 will 'hopefully be completed in time for the Christmas rush'

Published 4:40 PM, October 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has finally completed right-of-way (ROW) acquisition for the 8.25-kilometer North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Harbor Link Segment 10.

DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said during a site inspection on Friday, October 19, that P8-billion Segment 10 will be constructed "hopefully just in time for the Christmas rush."

Right-of-way issues have delayed completion of Segment 10 since 2015.

The NLEX Harbor Link Segment 10 is a 5.65-kilometer elevated expressway that will traverse the NLEX, linking Valenzuela City to Navotas City. Its 2.6-kilometer road will pass through Malabon City, Caloocan City, and also extend to Radial Road 10 (R10) in Navotas City.

The segment is seen to connect the Port Area in Manila to northern provinces via the NLEX, cutting travel time to around 10 minutes for faster delivery of goods

Daily traffic for Segment 10 is expected to average 30,000 vehicles.

NLEX Corporation, formerly the Manila North Tollways Corporation, is the builder and concessionaire of the NLEX. It also operates the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway.

NLEX Corporation is a unit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation, which in turn is a subsidiary of conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corporation. – Rappler.com