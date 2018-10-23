Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi says electric cooperatives need the funds to provide 'efficient and sustainable services to the areas they serve'

Published 7:10 PM, October 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi pleaded to government agencies to settle all outstanding obligations with electric cooperatives.

He emphasized that electric cooperatives need the funds to provide "efficient and sustainable services to the areas they serve."

Data from the National Electrification Administration showed that government agencies need to settle outstanding accounts to 23 electric cooperatives:

Ilocos Region - 1

Calabarzon - 5

Bicol - 2

Western Visayas - 1

Eastern Visayas - 3

Zamboanga Peninsula - 2

Davao Region - 1

Soccsksargen - 5

Caraga - 3

"Being part of the government, we need to be earnest in pursuing energy resiliency and efficiency. In order to attain our energy goals, it is important that we are all able to uphold our commitment to our stakeholders and service providers," Cusi said in a statement on Tuesday, October 23.

The Department of Energy (DOE) coordinated with respective heads of the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Coast Guard, and National Bureau of Investigation for the settlement of delinquent accounts payable reaching P17 million.

The DOE said failure to settle payments is one of the challenges that may lead to "weak and unstable operational performance." – Rappler.com