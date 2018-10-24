Acting DICT Secretary Eliseo Rio Jr says Streamtech Systems Technologies has to look for a foreign partner with at least 10 years of experience in a nationwide telco business

Published 8:55 PM, October 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Villar-led Streamtech Systems Technologies Incorporated is interested in becoming the country’s 3rd major telecommunications player, Acting Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Eliseo Rio Jr. said on Wednesday, October 24.

“Yes, they expressed interest but would have to look for a foreign partner that has at least 10 years [of experience] in a nationwide telco business,” Rio said in a text message to Rappler.

Systems Technologies was granted a 25-year franchise to operate a telecommunications system nationwide by President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday, October 24.

Coincidentally, the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) confirmed that a company bought bid documents on the same day the Villar-led company was granted a franchise.

However, the NTC said that the company requested to remain anonymous.

Bid documents cost P1 million per set.

Manuel Paolo Villar, son of former Senator Manuel Villar, said in an Inquirer interview that they would roll out internet services to Vista Land properties.

The younger Villar also said that they are interested in expanding nationwide and may seek a foreign partner to do so.

Nine companies have bought bid documents and will likely participate in the bidding in November. These are:

China Telecommunications

Mobiltel Holding GMBH

Telenor Group

Udenna Corporation

TierOne Communications and the Luis Chavit Singson Group

Now Telecom

Philippine Telegraph and Telephone

Two undisclosed companies

– Rappler.com