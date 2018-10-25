Rappler talks to NOW Telecom to discuss why it thinks it can be the Philippines' 3rd major telecommunications player

Published 9:00 PM, October 25, 2018

Join the discussion live on Friday, October 26, at 10 am

MANILA, Philippines – The race for the 3rd telecommunications player slot has gotten Filipinos looking forward to better internet and cellular services.

The government aims to name the 3rd player in November, but not without hiccups.

An interested bidder, NOW Telecom, slapped charges against the National Telecommunications Commission over alleged money-making schemes which were supposedly not tackled during the public consultations.

Information and Communications Technology Acting Secretary Eliseo Rio Jr fired back, insinuating that the company does not have the means to finance such a huge undertaking and is merely delaying the bidding process.

Tune in and join the discussion live on Friday, October 26, at 10 am. – Rappler.com